Sophie Turner’s Wedding Day Hairstyle Is Surprisingly Easy to Do

Every detail of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's second "real" wedding was romantic — from the South of France setting, Turner's custom, long sleeve, backless Louis Vuitton gown, to her center-parted wavy bridal hair.

Turner, fan of casual beauty looks, kept her wedding day hairstyle simple (but completely gorgeous), too. The Wella Professionals ambassador turned to her go-to hairstylist Christian Wood of Wella Professionals to help her elevate the effortless waves she often wears for her big day.

Wood started by prepping the Game of Thrones star's hair with Wella's FusionPlex Shampoo and Conditioner to strengthen her colored hair and prevent breakage. Since he was going to be using hot tools on her hair that day, he added another layer of protection with Wella's EIMI Flowing Form, running the balm through her mid-lengths and ends. Next he sprayed Wella's Perfect Setting on roots and brushed it through the ends before low-drying it to help give her hair hold.

After blow-drying and parting Turner's hair down the center, he used a curling iron set at 380 degrees to create the perfect flat wave by twisting her hair in large vertical sections at the nape of the neck. Once the waves were set, he used a dime-sized amount of Wella's EIMI Perfect Me to make them look soft and shiny.

Wood finished Turner's look off by brushing the hair into shape and setting it with Wella's EIMI Stay Firm hairspray. Finally, he spritzed Wella's EIMI Glam Mist all over so her waves looked extra shiny.

If you aren't saying your vows anytime soon, Turner's bridal hair is so chill, the look also makes for a great simple mid-summer style.