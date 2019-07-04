See Sophie Turner's Backless Wedding Dress from Every Angle

We forgive you, Sophie Turner, for not giving us the immediate satisfaction of seeing your wedding gown after you married Joe Jonas last weekend. We concede that this dress was well worth the wait.

Sophie shared the first glimpse of her head-to-toe bridal look on Wednesday evening, posting a black and white photo of herself alongside her black-clad beau to Instagram with a to-the-point caption and photo credit: "Mr and Mrs Jonas Photo by @corbingurkin."

Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquiere, who designed the look, posted a (slightly) more sentimental caption on his own photo, which was also posted on Wednesday night.

"Absolut beauty," he wrote alongside the image, taken from behind, of Sophie's stunning lace and beaded train. (Was "Absolut" a vodka reference? Unclear.) Also pictured was the waist-length lace veil — sheer enough to reveal the plunging back — and the long lacey sleeves which reached her wrists.

The deep-v neckline which mirrored the cut of the back of the dress can be seen in the reflection; the top and long skirt were joined together by a white sash at the waist.

That Sophie chose Nicolas to design her look should come as no surprise considering the 23-year-old is a brand ambassador for the fashion house, and has starred in multiple campaigns.

Technically, this was the second ceremony for the couple, who also exchanged vows at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas last May. Of course, this time around was a bit fancier, taking place at Le Chateau de Tourreau in Provence, France, sans Elvis impersonator officiant.

Mazel, Sophie and Joe!