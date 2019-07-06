Sophie Turner Interrupted Her Honeymoon to Give a Glimpse at Her New Wedding Band

After a second fairytale wedding in the South of France, Sophie Turner took a break from her honeymoon with husband, Joe Jonas, in an undisclosed location to weigh in on the recent loss of the U.K. women's football team, and, by accident, flashed her new wedding band in the process.

In an Instagram Story posted on Friday, Turner spilled the tea on the post-World Cup drama.

"OK, I'm on my honeymoon, I'm not really looking at my phone much, but I feel like this deserves a mention," a sunburnt Turner said to the camera. "Unfortunately, the U.K. Women's Football team lost at the World Cup, and of course, I'm incredibly sad and incredibly proud of that team. But I am so honored that we lost to such an incredible team, the U.S. Women's Football team."

At one point during the video, and for those not focused on the sports commentary, the actress covered her mouth with her left hand, revealing a new sparkling row of diamonds below her massive engagement ring. Here's a better look:

Image zoom @sophiet/Instagram

Sophie's new bling appears to have diamonds all the way around the ring's circumference. And while it may not beat her engagement ring in terms of carats, it certainly is a worthy rival — and a welcome companion.