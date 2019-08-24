Sophie Turner Says She's Not Trying to Make This Trend Happen, Thank You Very Much

While she's busy being the face of Louis Vuitton and wearing some of the coolest clothes around, Sophie Turner insists that during her downtime, she's happy to put comfort first. When Page Six reported that she was pushing the polarizing socks-with-sandals look, she responded on Twitter, saying that she actually wasn't. In fact, she's just doing what we all do and doesn't want any credit for promoting the combo.

"Lately, she's been pairing all her outfits with a polarizing choice of footwear," the paper wrote. "Sandals worn with socks." Page Six mentioned that she'd worn socks with her slides — one pair classic Adidas and the other Instagram-fave APL — on two occasions. The first time while she was out and about in New York City with her husband, Joe Jonas, and the second time with the Jonas Brothers after lunch. Two days in a row certainly seems like she's a champion of the look, but she dispelled that idea with a simple tweet.

Image zoom Getty Images

RELATED: Sophie Turner Wore the Same Dress as Joe Jonas's Ex, Taylor Swift — Three Years Later

"Nah we've all been taking out the trash like this for years and you know it. I’m not trying to make anything happen other than giving my feet some much needed TLC," she wrote.

Nah we’ve all been taking out the trash like this for years and you know it. I’m not trying to make anything happen other than giving my feet some much needed TLC. https://t.co/BLmptmDizs — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) August 24, 2019

Her followers chimed in, too, saying that slides are actually designed to be worn with socks and that Page Six was making a big deal out of nothing at all. Socks-and-slides proponents added that they've been wearing the "trend" for decades.

RELATED: It Looks Like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Have a Furry New Family Member

Plus, the whole point of slides is to allow the wearer to wear socks. — Tork Mason (@CoachMason33) August 24, 2019

The fact that they used “controversial” over some slides is outrageous. — Jordan Delfort (@Daraujo_4) August 24, 2019

Socks and sandals have been happening since like 2010. Whoever wrote that article needs to get with the times — Brendon Smith (@bigdogXVI) August 24, 2019

I been rocking this look since middle school — ëvāN (@ThatPanthersGuy) August 24, 2019

RELATED: Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Secretly Wore the Exact Same Outfit, But Months Apart

While her footwear may not be considered a trend, her bike shorts are very 2019. And if anyone thinks that she's always putting comfort first, the showstopping gown she wore to Joe Jonas's Bond-themed birthday bash is anything but dressed-down.