Sophie Turner's Comments on Her Sexuality Have Twitter Divided

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner opened up about her engagement to Joe Jonas, and in doing so, remarked on having romantic relationships with women.

“I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know,” she said in regard to her engagement. “I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know.”

“Everyone experiments,” she added. “It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

With this admission, Twitter was set ablaze with comments concerning Turner’s “coming out.”

sophie turner came out

another win for the gays ✨ — 𝐤𝐢𝐚𝐫𝐚 (@asongofsansa) March 26, 2019

sophie turner just came out 💙 pic.twitter.com/cmZYP928FJ — ben (@starkrings) March 26, 2019

OMG SOPHIE TURNER IS GAY? MY GADAR NEVER DISAPPOINTS pic.twitter.com/2Nmtm383Wq — 𝕭𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊 (@odincson) March 26, 2019

But there’s a fine line between detailing a sexual experience and putting a label on your sexuality, and users were quick to call out those branding her as gay, bi, or even pansexual.

sophie turner did NOT label her sexuality. this does not mean you can label it for her. she’s a real person not a fictional character. — NOT molls (@Igbtmaisie) March 26, 2019

I see people saying that "Sophie Turner has come out" but... did she? She admitted to experimenting and that she loves a soul over gender, but she didn't definitively define herself as bisexual or pansexual or anything else. Until she does, it's not our place to do so for her. — Jay Thomas (@ThisJayThomas) March 27, 2019

Sophie Turner said she experimented as “part of growing up” and everyone’s out here going “she came out as bi 😍!!” so friendly reminder that bisexuality is not an experiment, a rite of passage for confirming being straight, or a synonym for questioning — Emily M (@emilynm41) March 27, 2019

SOPHIE TURNER SAID THAT SHE LOVES A SOUL NOT A GENDER 🥺 WHETHER SHES BI/PAN/NON LABELLING WE DONT KNOW BUT SHES NOT A HET! thank god — whats up kornelija (@stylestimothee) March 26, 2019

It’s great that Turner can be so candid about her experiences with those of the same gender, but let’s not pigeonhole her for it. That being said, there is one label we feel comfortable assigning to this wine-chugging jumbotron queen: veritable badass.