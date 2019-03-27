Sophie Turner's Comments on Her Sexuality Have Twitter Divided
"Friendly reminder that bisexuality is not an experiment, a rite of passage for confirming being straight, or a synonym for questioning."
In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner opened up about her engagement to Joe Jonas, and in doing so, remarked on having romantic relationships with women.
“I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know,” she said in regard to her engagement. “I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know.”
“Everyone experiments,” she added. “It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”
With this admission, Twitter was set ablaze with comments concerning Turner’s “coming out.”
But there’s a fine line between detailing a sexual experience and putting a label on your sexuality, and users were quick to call out those branding her as gay, bi, or even pansexual.
It’s great that Turner can be so candid about her experiences with those of the same gender, but let’s not pigeonhole her for it. That being said, there is one label we feel comfortable assigning to this wine-chugging jumbotron queen: veritable badass.