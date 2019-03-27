Sophie Turner Wants You to Know She Definitely Had Sex Before Joe Jonas

One Jonas wedding is in the rear view mirror (or is it, because another ceremony would definitely not be surprising at all), so the spotlight is ready to turn to Sophie Turner and her Jo-Beau, Joe. But that's not all that's in store for Turner. With the last season of Game of Thrones on the horizon, she's doubling up on major events. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, however, she's looking back and letting everyone know she doesn't have her fiancé's squeaky-clean image.

She told Rolling Stone that before meeting Jonas, she was "fully preparing ... to be single for the rest of [her] life." After meeting Jonas and getting engaged in October 2017, however, she says that she's happier than ever. And while she notes that some critics are already pointing to their six-year age difference as a possible hiccup in their marital bliss, she doesn't see it that way. She notes that even though she's only 23, she feels much, much older and closer in age to Jonas than other twentysomethings. She also drops a little more knowledge in the interview, saying that she's no stranger to experimenting, either, saying that she doesn't love genders, she loves what's inside.

"I think once you've found the right person, you just know. I feel like I'm much older a soul than I am in age. I've met enough guys to know — I've met enough girls to know. I don't feel 22. I feel like 27, 28," she said. "Everyone experiments. It's part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender."

The interview touches on Turner's relationship with costar Maisie Williams, too, and how Turner felt a little pang of jealousy when she realized that Sansa Stark wasn't out in Westeros fighting with swords: "she got to do all these sword fights and be the badass." Turner's attitude shifted as Sansa found her own strength, though, and she feels a close connection to the character. Turner explained that during the lead up to the final season of the show, she'd lay in bed and cry as she identified with Sansa's less-than-ideal situation. But now that the character's forging her own path, Turner's happy to be going along for the ride.

"I'm happy she's only just coming into her power now," she said.