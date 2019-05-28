Sophie Turner Wore the Most Sophisticated Naked Dress on the Red Carpet

From red carpet jeans to abstract two-pieces, Sophie Turner’s style of late has proved a hit parade (she’s basically the Jonas Brothers of fashion).

The Game of Thrones alum upped the ante in Seoul on Monday when she attended the South Korean premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix in a fully sheer glittering Louis Vuitton chainmail minidress with a zippered black turtleneck and ruffled hem. Making it a sartorial two-for-one, Turner layered the piece over striped separates — a gray and black bustier-style bra top and a matching miniskirt. The newlywed actress paired the sleek look with black patent leather sandals, also Louis Vuitton, her blonde locks slicked back in the front, a dramatic blended cat-eye drawing the focus to her face.

Image zoom Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Turner, who wed Joe Jonas earlier this month, later arrived at Incheon International Airport on Sunday in true luxury, wearing green silk Olivia von Halle pajamas ($570; shopbop.com) and bulky white sneakers.

Image zoom Lee Young-ho/Sipa USA

All hail the Queen of South Korean vacation style.