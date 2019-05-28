Sophie Turner Wore the Most Sophisticated Naked Dress on the Red Carpet
If you think this is chic, wait until you see her airport pajamas.
From red carpet jeans to abstract two-pieces, Sophie Turner’s style of late has proved a hit parade (she’s basically the Jonas Brothers of fashion).
The Game of Thrones alum upped the ante in Seoul on Monday when she attended the South Korean premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix in a fully sheer glittering Louis Vuitton chainmail minidress with a zippered black turtleneck and ruffled hem. Making it a sartorial two-for-one, Turner layered the piece over striped separates — a gray and black bustier-style bra top and a matching miniskirt. The newlywed actress paired the sleek look with black patent leather sandals, also Louis Vuitton, her blonde locks slicked back in the front, a dramatic blended cat-eye drawing the focus to her face.
Turner, who wed Joe Jonas earlier this month, later arrived at Incheon International Airport on Sunday in true luxury, wearing green silk Olivia von Halle pajamas ($570; shopbop.com) and bulky white sneakers.
All hail the Queen of South Korean vacation style.