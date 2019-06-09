Sophie Turner Once Tried to Date This Friends Actor
Needless to say, her flirting skills didn't win him over.
Before she met and married Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner had a major crush on another man in Hollywood: Matthew Perry.
Back in 2016, Turner tweeted: "Holy balls. Chanandler Bong himself is rehearsing his play right next to my home." And now, three years later, she's providing some context to her former social media status about the Friends star in an interview with Twitter during the brand's new series titled, #BehindtheTweets.
While most of us will never get the chance to meet our celebrity crushes, Sophie is the exception. "I would walk around the corner every day to go to my local Budgens, which is a great little supermarket, and I would walk around the corner every day and I would see Matthew Perry smoking a cigarette," the actress explained.
She took full advantage of her opportunity and devised a plan to win him over. "I bought a lighter from Budgens so that I could walk up to him and offer to light his cigarette," she recalled. However, unfortunately for Sophie, it was already lit. "So, that was just embarrassing," she added.
Giving it another shot, Sophie wrote the aforementioned tweet and hoped Perry would respond. "I thought he might see this tweet and then, I don’t know, reach out to me, and ask me on a date or something, but he didn’t," the GoT star explained.
Turns out, a love connection was just not in the cards for these two.