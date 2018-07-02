Sophie Turner Says Goodbye to Game of Thrones with a Dramatic New Haircut

Winter is coming—at least for Sophie Turner's hair. Late last week, the Game of Thrones star revealed an entirely new hairstyle on Instagram. She traded her strawberry blonde hair for a cool icy platinum shade, along with chopping several inches off of her length.

Turner, who's Wella Professionals Global Brand Ambassador, turned to the brand's team for her makeover. Global Top Artist Sonya Dove created the actress' platinum shade. "I wanted to give her a color that was young and fresh," said Dove in a statement from the brand. "The cool tones bring out her blue eye color and her new cut gives her hair a bit of an edge that I think is perfect for this moment in her life."

Once her color was finished, Wella's Celebrity Stylist Ambassador Chris Woods chopped Turner's hair off into a lob, the hottest haircut of the summer. He styled the cut in loose, beachy waves with a deep side part. "I’ve been collaborating with Sonya and Sophie for months on the style and color we wanted to do for Sophie today and I love how it turned out," Woods said. "She had the long hair for many years and this was the first time we could really cut it short."

Unsurprisingly, Turner is into her new look. “I love my hair it’s a total transformation for me, I feel like its a whole new side to my personality, it’s fun and fresh—it’s like the real me!" she said in the caption on her makeover post.

Though Turner is a natural blonde, she began dyeing her hair red when she was 13 to play Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones. While her co-star Kit Harrington recently said he'll cut his hair once filming wraps on the final season of their award-winning show, it looks like Turner beat him to the punch.