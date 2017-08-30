Sophie Turner Schools a Littlefinger Defender on Twitter

Sophie Turner has zero patience for people sympathizing with Littlefinger on Twitter, and we are right there with her.

Following Sunday night's wild Game of Thrones season finale, the red-haired beauty found herself defending Sansa Stark against fans of the show who sided with Lord Baelish after her on-screen alter ego had him executed for basically being the worst human in the Seven Kingdoms—no small feat. (*Cough* Cersei.)

"Reminder: Petyr Baelish gave back Winterfell to the Starks. He killed Joffrey. He saved Sansa and Jon. He won the battle of bastartds #GoTS7," one fan tweeted on Tuesday, never guessing that Turner would come across it and wage war.

"Because Sansa asked him to (and agreed because he loves her).... because he owed her.... for selling her to the boltons.... need I say more?" the actress replied.

Twitter

But it didn't end there. "He wanted justice on the society for his humiliation, they looked down on him out of his poor background. He never hurt sansa," the Twitter user retorted, inspiring one final clap back from the Lady of Winterfell.

"Nah.. just willingly sold her to the Boltons.... Who killed her family... who ended up torturing her.... but ur right.. no harm done," Turner, 21, fired back along with a single thumbs up emoji, effectively ending the Twitter debate.

Twitter

RELATED: The Best Quotes From Last Night's Insane Game of Thrones Finale

Now that is how you lead. Get it girl!