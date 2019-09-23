Sophie Turner and Kit Harington Unwittingly Reenacted a Game of Thrones Scene at the Emmys

The Starks are back together again!

On Sunday night, the actors from Game of Thrones reunited on the red carpet at the Emmys, where the show has earned the most nominations for any program in a single season.

Game of Thrones swept major categories this year with 32 nominations, including for the Outstanding Drama Series category. The show also got acting nominations for Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Sophie Turner, Carice Van Houten, Alfie Allen, and Gwendoline Christie — who made headlines when it was reported that she submitted herself for a nomination.

Turner and Harington shared a sweet moment at the event, hugging in a still that mirrored Sansa Stark and Jon Snow embracing in the show.

kit harington and sophie turner/ jon snow and sansa stark



In late May it was revealed that Harington had checked in to rehab for stress and alcohol ahead of the show's finale. This is possibly the former co-stars' first reunion since Harington left the facility.

Long live the House of Stark!