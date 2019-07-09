The Jonas Brothers' Surprising Love of Coors Light Paid Off at Joe's Wedding

Joe Jonas made good on one big promise he made for his wedding: a steady supply of Coors Light.

Earlier this year during an interview alongside brothers Nick and Kevin, Joe said that a good amount of the brothers' favorite beer was necessary because they ran out of Coors Light at Nick's wedding.

"I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary," he said. "Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen."

It looks like he came through, because in a new photo from the Turner-Jonas wedding, Joe can be seen showing off a custom bottle of the beer (provided for all guests by the brand as a wedding gift), decorated with a label reading "Joe + Sophie 2019," with photos of their faces emblazoned across the top.

Image zoom Corbin Gurkin

Image zoom ICF Next

Joe himself also posted a photo featuring a non-custom can of Coors:

Not only have the JoBros shouted out Coors in an interview, they've also spent a ton of time drinking it in their Instagram photos.

Plus, Nick was even photographed by paparazzi while carrying a six-pack of Coors. If that's not brand-specific dedication, we don't know what is. If the hashtags in Joe's birthday post for Nick can be believed, however, their devotion is "#notsponsored," and they just really, really love the beer.

RELATED: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Cried While Reading Their Vows to Each Other at Second Wedding

Good thing Coors Light delivered (literally) when it came to the wedding day.