Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Just Tied the Knot for a Second Time

After a surprise Vegas wedding, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have said "I do" again — this time, in a big ceremony in France.

On Saturday evening, the Game of Thrones actress and middle Jonas brother got married at the Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France in front of friends and family, including Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and Maisie Williams.

"Joe and Sophie were married today in front of family and friends," a source told ET. "The couple enjoyed a nice week having fun at numerous events celebrating their union. Today was everything they wanted." Sophie reportedly walked down the aisle in a custom Louis Vuitton gown, according to Us Weekly.

Image zoom FRAT

Ahead of the ceremony, the Jonas fam and Joe's groomsmen posed for photos outside the venue.

Image zoom FRAT

In May, the couple were pronounced man and wife by an Elvis impersonator (after exchanging ring pops in lieu of wedding bands) in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards. The couple had previously teased a summer wedding in France, but reportedly got married in the U.S. to make sure their marriage was legally legitimate once they had their bigger ceremony.

Their first wedding was memorably "ruined" by Diplo, who spilled the beans by livestreaming it on Instagram, and the date of their second wedding was spoiled by Dr. Phil, so hopefully they got through the grand ceremony in peace.

Turner and Jonas first met began dating in late 2016 after he slid into her DMs. He proposed a year later in 2017, and Turner has since credited him with "saving her life" when she went through mental health struggles.

RELATED: This Is Reportedly the Reason that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Got Married in Vegas

“He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that,” she said in an interview with the Sunday Times. “I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

Congrats to the happy couple — again.