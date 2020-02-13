A Look Back at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's Relationship
How Jophie went from DMs to a baby girl.
A lot has changed for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in the past four years. A wedding! A Jonas Brothers reunion! A Game of Thrones finale! An unconfirmed baby? Take a lot back at Jophie's relationship through the years as the actress and her singer husband look to the future.
Early November 2016
Jonas and Turner are spotted — his arm draped across her shoulder. He’s 27, she’s 20; he’s a Jonas Brother, she’s a Stark sister. This crossover event does not, as anticipated, cause the world to implode.
December 2016
Speculation turns to confirmation as Turner and Jonas are photographed kissing in London.
January 2017
The charade is over. Jonas, in a “Miami Daze,” has made his way to Turner’s grid.
Later in January 2017
Turner is confronted by Extra TV’s Mario Lopez about her relationship with Jonas. She refuses to cave — “I’m not saying anything ... I’m very happy,” she tells him, which, as advertised, is really “not saying anything.”
May 2017
Jophie attends the Met Gala but doesn’t pose for photos together.
July 2017
Turner, a famous woman in a relationship with a famous man, is frustrated by the attention that’s paid to her relationship. "You do feel like you’re living in a fishbowl … It’s frustrating [that] it’s the most mundane things that make the news — how boring!” she tells Marie Claire. “There are really no other headlines?"
September 2017
Turner and Jonas take a major step in their relationship and invest in a Basquiat — as in, they adopt a Husky puppy named Porky Basquiat.
October 2017
Jonas reveals (via professional photo of his and Turner’s left hands, one of which bears a pear-shaped diamond ring) that he and Turner are engaged.
April 2018
Turner makes it clear that while her engagement is “lovely,” it isn’t an achievement.
December 2018
Jophie attends the wedding (read: a wedding)of Jonas’s little brother Nick and Turner’s soon-to-be “J-sister” Priyanka Chopra in India.
March 2019
Turner makes out with a garden hedge and double-fists martinis (in a bathtub!) alongside her fellow J-sisters in the music video for the Jonas Brothers’ single “Sucker.”
Later in March 2019
Turner opens up about her decision to get engaged in her early 20s, telling Rolling Stone, “I feel like I'm much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I've lived enough life to know. I've met enough guys to know — I've met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.”
Even later in March 2019
Turner reveals the origin of her and Jonas’s unlikely romance: Instagram. We had a lot of mutual friends and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," she told Harper’s Bazaar. "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."
May 2019
Jophie attempts to pull off a secret Las Vegas wedding (Diplo derails that plan).
Later in May 2019
After years of playing the privacy card, Jophie fully leans into the couple angle, making their red carpet debut as husband and wife at the Met Gala (in matching Louis Vuitton looks, no less).
Even later in May 2019
Turner gets candid about her mental health struggles, crediting Jonas for “saving" her life.
June 2019
Are you even married if you don’t have two weddings? (Yes.) Turner and Jonas host their fancy non-Vegas wedding at a château in the south of France. Turner looked the part of a traditional bride in an empire waist Louis Vuitton gown with lace sleeves and a beaded lace skirt.
February 2020
Turner and Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child together. “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” a source told JustJared.
July 2020
The couple welcomes their first child together, a baby girl named Willa. Their reps told Entertainment Tonight, "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition,