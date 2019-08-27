Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Lost It When Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello *Almost* Kissed at the VMAs

From John Travolta's apparent flub to the red carpet arrests, the MTV VMAs were full of major moments this year — but one of the most-talked about moments happened when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performed their song "Señorita" together.

The two have been photographed kissing and holding hands for several months, though neither have officially confirmed the rumors that they're dating. During the awards, they performed their song together for the first time, and had nearly everyone thinking they were about to go for the kiss on stage ... but ultimately, the didn't.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The steamy moment, though, still caused pandemonium among fans and celebrities alike — particularly Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who absolutely lost it in the crowd.

Joe even posted the moment on his Instagram, writing, "#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho @camila_cabello @shawnmendes"

Taylor Swift, too, was waiting for the pair to kiss, with her mouth wide open and hand to her heart.

And singer Bebe Rexha got so worked up she began flailing her arms around and spinning in circles.

EVERYONE IN THE CROWD WAITING OF SHAWN AND CAMILA TO KISS LMAO #VMAs pic.twitter.com/DTtyzEM1lL — Mendes Updates (@SMendesQandA) August 27, 2019

Like Joe Jonas said: We're still waiting.