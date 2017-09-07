Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Have the Cutest Pup as a Third Wheel

Can Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas (and their adorable new pup) get any cuter?

The couple hit the streets of New York City with the Game of Thrones star's tiny Siberian Husky (aka Porky Basquiat, whom she reportedly adopted with her singer beau) in tow. Turner went full athleisure for their Thursday outing and rocked a black tank top, black leggings, and a red signature Louis Vuitton sweatshirt tied around her waist.

The actress topped her look with a red Mickey Mouse cap and black shades, and was all smiles as she made her way down the street with her hand wrapped around Jonas's arm. Jonas also sported a low-key look, wearing a graphic gray T-shirt, gray shorts and gray workout leggings underneath it. Like Turner, he also rocked a baseball cap and shades.

Meanwhile, their pup seemed to enjoy the walk as he trotted along beside them, until Turner scooped him and carried him in her arms, as the black and white little guy threw appeared to throw a side eye at a passerby.

The duo went on to pose for a photo together sans Jonas, with Turner captioning the snap, "Mickey Mouse Club."

Mickey Mouse Club 🐭🐺

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Turner first announced that she had adopted Porky earlier this week, sharing a photo of him with the caption, "Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat." She tagged Jonas in the snap while she was at it, leading to speculation that they had adopted the dog together.

Little Porky is quickly becoming a star in his own right post Turner's announcement. He has his own Instagram with over 42,000 followers, and a bio that simply reads " I only accept follows from b*tches," with a smug emoji at the end of the statement.

Cro-nuts before HOE-nuts

A post shared by Porky Basquiat (@porkybasquiat) on

