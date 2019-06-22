Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Feeling the Love in Paris 

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are turning up the romance in Paris ahead of their nuptials: part two.

On Saturday, the couple shared a photo of themselves leaning in for a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower, captioning the sweet snap with a French flag and grinning-face emojis.

The pair are gearing up for their second, more traditional wedding in the city of light, which is rumored to take place this weekend. While the bride and groom have stayed mum on a specific date, they have hinted that they want a summer wedding in France this year.

In May, Turner and Jonas wed in Vegas immediately following the Billboard Music Awards, as they "had to get married in the States to make it legal," before their European walk down the aisle.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Their first ceremony was laid-back with an Elvis impersonator as the officiant, and Sophie plans to keep the next one just as relaxed. “It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever,” she said during an interview for Net-A-Porter‘s Porter Edit.

Félicitations, Sophie and Joe!