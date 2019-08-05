It Looks Like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Have a Furry New Family Member 

There ~may~ be a new member of the Jonas-Turner clan, and he or she is almost as squeal-inducing as a Jonas Brothers reunion.

Sophie Turner was spotted toting an adorable golden retriever puppy in Miami over the weekend, and while no announcement has been made in regard to the furry potential new family member, the timing of a new adoption makes sense.

Less than two weeks ago Joe and Sophie were forced to say goodbye to their Alaskan Klee Kai, Waldo Picasso, when the pup was hit by a car after running into traffic while on a walk in N.Y.C.

The newlyweds got matching tattoos commemorating Waldo soon after the accident.

Waldo’s brother, Porky Basquiat, still resides in the Jonas-Turner household.

After such a traumatic loss, if anyone deserves an extra dose of puppy love, it’s Sophie and Joe.

We can’t wait to find out what the newest addition’s name is. Dora Van Gogh? Elmer Warhol? Place your bets now.