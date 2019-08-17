Sophie Turner Channeled Her Best Bond Girl at Joe Jonas's 007-Themed Birthday Party

Last night, Joe Jonas celebrated his 30th birthday with his Bond girl by his side.

Sophie Turner pulled out all of the stops while getting dressed up for her husband's 007-themed party at Cipriani Wall Street in downtown Manhattan. Wearing a slinky navy blue dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, the actress channeled character James Bond's sexy sidekick.

Turner paired her head-turning gown with a thick gold choker necklace and matching strappy sandals. In the beauty department, she kept it simple with a glowing complexion and her hair styled straight.

Meanwhile, Joe dressed his part for the occasion in a white tuxedo and his dark hair slicked back.

His brother Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, also showed up to the lavish party in festive ensembles. Priyanka wore a sheer mini dress with feathered panels, while Nick sported a double-breasted black tux and a pinky ring.

According to E! News, the Joe and Sophie stayed true to the theme the entire evening, including their mode of transportation: an Aston Martin. And, during the bash, partygoers posed in a photo booth with Bond-approved accessories, such as cigars, martinis, and a stuffed cat.

For his actual birthday, on Thursday, Sophie surprised Joe on-stage at his concert in Washington, D.C. with a cake and led the audience in singing "Happy Birthday."

Best. Wife. Ever.