Sophie Turner Trolled Joe Jonas on Instagram Over His Best Day Ever

Joe Jonas's latest post involves his brothers, beer, and so much enthusiasm that he may have forgotten about a very big day. In a new Instagram post, Jonas posted a snapshot showcasing the Jonas Brothers decked out in Coors baseball caps and safety glasses. Obviously, the Jonas Brothers and the third-largest brewing company in the world coming together is a big deal. So big, in fact, that Jonas captioned the image with, "Best. Day. Ever." Entertainment Tonight reports that the trio was at the Coors Light brewery in Golden, Colorado, during a break in their tour schedule.

Well, his wife, Sophie Turner, had something to say about that.

Image zoom Michael Tran/Getty Images

"Really? The BEST day EVER?! Interesting......," she posted in the comments.

RELATED: Sophie Turner and Kit Harington Unwittingly Reenacted a Game of Thrones Scene at the Emmys

RELATED: This Is Why Sophie Turner Walked the Emmys Red Carpet Solo

Jonas was quick to backtrack, commenting back, "True. This is the 2nd best day ever."

Here's hoping the swift apology is enough to get Jonas back in his wife's good graces. Generally, Jonas and his brothers are pretty supportive of Turner. During the Emmys, which conflicted with a concert date, Turner got showered with love from the trio. She uses her feed for similar shenanigans, taking the time to post clips of herself fangirling over the JoBros.