Here’s What It Costs To Honeymoon Like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are living their best married lives.

After tying the knot in a star-studded ceremony in France a few weeks ago, the couple jetted off for an equally idyllic honeymoon in the Maldives.

Over the weekend, they both posted Instagram photos at Soneva Fushi, a luxury resort that sits on an untouched island in the Maldives, and features white sands, crystal clear beaches, and, according to Joe's Instagram, a massive fancy water slide.

Aside from water-sliding and sitting on the beach, they also spent some time sunbathing, eating sushi, and cycling. It doesn't look like any Coors Light was enjoyed on this trip, but we're sure they managed without Joe's favorite beer.

The full Soneva resort experience also includes a glassblowing class, snorkeling, surfing, and even an "astronomical" dinner cruise. Such luxurious experience will cost you from $1,431 per night for a one-bedroom villa to $21,076 per night for a private reserve 9-bedroom villa. If you spring for the latter, though, you can split it with up to 18 adults and 3 children, and you'll get access to the water slide that Joe uses in his Instagram video.

A hefty price to be sure, but these photos make it seem well worth the cost.