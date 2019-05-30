Why Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Say Diplo "Did Ruin" Their Wedding  

After his brother's lavish weddings, nobody expected Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to tie the knot in Vegas with an Elvis impersonator. The kitschy ceremony was supposed to be a special moment for the couple and their closest pals — until one of those pals, Diplo, decided to stream the entire thing via an Instagram Live session. The Blast reports that Jonas talked about the whole situation during an appearance on Capital Breakfast and, well, he straight-up said that Diplo ruined the moment.

"Yeah, he did ruin it," Jonas said of the impromptu and unsolicited camerawork. "I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters."

Jonas clarified, saying that he never asked Diplo to record anything. But Jonas also assured listeners that there are no hard feelings between the newlyweds and the world-famous DJ.

"We just laughed. We loved it," Jonas continued. "We thought it was ridiculous, and I just love that he was walking into the chapel and he was like, 'going to hit this wedding real quick.'"

This footage of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s Las Vegas wedding vows is truly something! pic.twitter.com/kJmIPBkOAy — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) May 2, 2019

Jonas's latest appearance seconded his wife's sentiments exactly. During an appearance on the Graham Norton Show last week, Turner said she and Jonas never asked Diplo to tape the ceremony and definitely never requested that he post it for all of his followers to see.

"Well, we didn't choose him to be our wedding photographer," she said. "He just kind of decided to live-streamed it. [What happens in Vegas] doesn't stay in Vegas."

The two will have a more formal wedding soon, however, and presumably with professional videographers. After the Vegas nuptials, Jonas Sister Priyanka Chopra told Access that there's definitely going to be a second wedding and the whirlwind Vegas ceremony was just Joe and Sophie being Joe and Sophie.

"Nick and Joe both are so different but are best friends, and that's what's beautiful about their relationships," Chopra said. "And you can see that in the weddings as well. It was very reflective of the two of them and us as couples, you know? And they're going to have this amazing, beautiful [second] wedding obviously. Was I not supposed to say that?"