Sophie Turner Brings Fave 'Accessory' Joe Jonas to Comic-Con

Those two couldn't be more supportive of each other's careers.

Last week, Joe Jonas was at Sophie Turner's side for the Game of Thrones premiere, and he also attended Comic-Con International with his girlfriend on Friday. In turn, Turner was spotted wearing Jonas's band merch as the pair navigated through LAX, presumably on the way to the convention.

Turner, the 21-year-old actress who plays Sansa Stark on GoT, sat on a Q&A panel yesterday with several of her co-stars. The cast of the hit HBO show didn't give too much away about the much-awaited seventh season, but in an interview afterward, Turner did open up about her 27-year-old beau, the frontman of DNCE.

"He's a good accessory," she told Entertainment Tonight when asked about bringing him along on the red carpet.

But here's what we all want to know: Who does Jonas want to end up on the Iron Throne?

"I don't know," the actress admitted. "We don't talk about it!"

Though he wasn't with her for the interview, it looks like Jonas had a great time exploring the convention. He snapped several pictures of the crowd, as well as various action figures from different booths.

Couple goals, anyone?