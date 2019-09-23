This Is Why Sophie Turner Walked the Emmys Red Carpet Solo 

If you want to talk about people who are having a pretty decent 2019, you'd be remiss not to talk about Sophie Turner.

Starring in a major superhero franchise? Check. Playing one of the most talked-about-characters in one of the most-talked-about TV dramas of all time? Check. Marrying a popstar while wearing a wedding gown that's custom made by the creative director of Louis Vuitton? Check.

And tonight, Turner will find out whether or not she's adding her very first Emmy to the mix of her 2019 accomplishments. The 23-year-old dressed the part of a winner, arriving on the red carpet on Sunday afternoon in a soft pink dress with delicate architectural details.

Turner added a sculptural, sparkling choker and pulled her hair back. The dress featured a structured bodice and pleated skirt, but a surprise belt and open slit kept the look from going too Pretty in Pink.

Fans looking for a sweet couple moment on the purple carpet were out of luck. According to Elle, the Jonas Brothers had a previous engagement in Kansas City tonight, making for a scheduling conflict too big to overcome. Before the show, Jonas posted a supportive photo to his Instagram Story, writing "You are incredible. I love you."

Of course, though this is her first acting nomination, this isn't the first time that Sophie has walked the red carpet. Both red-head Sophie and blonde Sophie have graced the Emmys step-and-repeat.

In 2015, she wore a fitted Galvan London jumpsuit, earning her a spot amongst the fashion darlings of the red carpet landscape.

She took things in a boho direction for the 2016 Emmys, wearing a sheer Valentino dress which she styled with a loose, messy braid.

When it comes to fashion, the Queen of the North doesn't mess around.