Sophie Turner Says Joe Jonas Helped Her Through Deep Depression

Today, it's not taboo to talk about mental health. The royals do it. Celebrities do it. Oprah does it with the royals. Sophie Turner is the latest star to open up about her depression. During an appearance on Dr. Phil's podcast, Phil in the Blanks, she was frank about her experience with depression in addition to discussing body positivity and the pressures of social media. While Turner's story is sure to take away some of the negativity associated with mental health and the treatments for it, the most heartwarming detail may just be how she mentions that Joe Jonas, her fiancé, helped her through her treatment.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the first person she turned to was her Game of Thrones co-star, Maisie Williams. Because the two were dealing with similar criticism online and going through the same pressures at work, it was only natural for the pair to lean on one another. Turner explained that her depression got to be almost debilitating and often caused her to isolate herself from her friends and made her wary to leave the house.

"I had no motivation to do anything or go out," she said of her depression. "Even with my best friends, I wouldn't want to see them ... I would cry and cry and cry. Just having to change and put on clothes, I said, 'I can't do this. I can't go outside. I have nothing that I want to do.'"

She added that she sought help from a professional and they worked through her depression together, with a little bit of help from Jonas. She even said that she's taking a break from working to get a handle on her mental health. That break includes plenty of quality time with the Jonas brothers and her new sister-in-law-to-be, Priyanka Chopra. That's a support system anyone can get behind.

"I love myself now, or more than I used to," she noted. "I'm now with someone that makes me realize, you know, that I do have some redeeming qualities, I suppose, and when someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you realize why that is, and I think it makes you love yourself a bit more."

Dr. Phil commended her on opening up, saying that her frankness and openness will "save a thousand lives in America." Turner got emotional when he mentioned young women hurting themselves because they're feeling so alone while dealing with issues of depression and bullying. She stressed the importance of taking time for self reflection and being unafraid to look for someone to talk to. Dr. Phil noted that her story, along with others, will make it easier for anyone who needs help to seek it without feeling even more alienated.