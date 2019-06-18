Sophie Turner Wants to Play Boy George in His Biopic — and Honestly, We Can See It

Between Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, rock star biopics are having a moment in Hollywood, and Sophie Turner might have found her own musician star vehicle.

A biopic about musician Boy George is currently in development, and the singer himself has floated some options around for who should play him — but his number one pick is the Game of Thrones actress.

“There’s been some really interesting suggestions,” the singer recently said on Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa. “One of the most interesting suggestions was Sophie Turner. [People will say] ‘She can’t play you. She’s a woman, you know.’ But when I was 17, I would have loved to have been her.”

So would we all.

Sophie, for her part, has said that she'd be "so down" for the role.

Do we smell a future Oscar for Sophie?