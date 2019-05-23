Sophie Turner Looks Unrecognizable with Bangs

If leaving Game of Thrones behind is akin to the end of a relationship, Sophie Turner just got the best post-breakup haircut. On Thursday, Turner's hairstylist, Christian Wood, posted a photo of her to Instagram with a whole new haircut — and bangs.

"#Fringe or #Bangs?" he wrote, referring to the respective British and American names for the cut.

Call it a fringe, call them bangs — either way, she's rocking the look.

Just hours before, he had posted a photo of her sans bangs, in a styled side-part with loose waves.

Turner is currently on a press tour to promote her movie, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and has been in London since earlier this week for photo calls with co-stars Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, and James McAvoy.

Last year, she made a major change when she went platinum blonde and chopped her long locks off into a bob.

Earlier this year, Turner told InStyle that friend and GoT co-star Maisie Williams has inspired her to shake up her hair routine.

"Hair-wise, I’m ready to be more experimental and try some really fun new things because I have a big press year coming up," she said at the time.

More fun hair experiments? Sign us up.