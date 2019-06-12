Sophie Turner's Bachelorette Party Is Already Off to a Wig-Snatching Start

With their impromptu Vegas wedding behind them, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are out to do it for real the second time around. Jonas already had his bachelor party in Ibiza two weeks ago and it looks like Turner is gearing up with a bachelorette party of her own. Entertainment Tonight reports that Turner, along with her maid of honor Maisie Williams and a group of friends, are living it up in Benidorm, Spain, with a slew of rainbow-colored wigs and plenty of laughs.

ET notes that Turner and Williams are keeping things radio silent on their own accounts, but their friends aren't being so low-key. In the pictures that they've posted, followers have caught glimpses of wigs, Champagne, and chicken nuggets.

"We can't have nice things. The entire plane spilled their McDonald's & drinks on take off," Blair Noel Croce, Turner's friend, wrote on her Instagram post. "Bless that flight attendant's heart."

Other festivities include plenty of Technicolor wigs and nights out on the town. Not too shabby for a bride that's already tied the knot (and had her pal Diplo broadcast it for the entire internet to see). Jonas and Turner's first wedding, which happened after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, was just the appetizer for the main event. Sources close to the newlyweds told ET that the two still "wanted to celebrate with his friends and family," which could be why Jonas was spotted on a yacht and Turner is trotting around Spain.

Sources add that Jonas and Turner's second, more formal wedding, is set to take place in France later this month. With one JoBro already married and the other having about half-a-dozen weddings spread across an entire month, Joe has a lot to compete with.

"We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one," Jonas recently told Harper's Bazaar. "It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Friends, Elvis and Ring Pops."