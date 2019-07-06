Sophie Turner Spilled the Tea on that Alex Morgan Goal Celebration

Sophie Turner took time out of her honeymoon to set something straight. She has no ill will towards Alex Morgan and her tea-sipping goal celebration, which has drawn some ire from critics, saying it was too over-the-top. Morgan explained to Reuters that the whole thing wasn't meant to be disrespectful. Instead, she was referencing one of her favorite actors, Sophie Turner, and her meme-tastic phrase, "that's the tea." Turner, who has become known as much for her red-wine-filled video clips as much as her role as Sansa Stark, posted one of those aforementioned red-wine-filled video clips to her Instagram Story to say that there's no hard feelings between her — a proud England supporter — and Morgan and the rest of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team.

Turner felt so strongly about the situation that she posted her video during her honeymoon with husband Joe Jonas. Morgan scored the goal against England during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final, which Turner mentions, too, but she also explained that she felt honored to even be a part of Morgan's post-goal festivities.

"OK, I'm on my honeymoon, I'm not really looking at my phone much, but I feel like this deserves a mention," Turner said in her Story. "Unfortunately, the U.K. Women's Football team lost at the World Cup, and of course, I'm incredibly sad and incredibly proud of that team. But I am so honored that we lost to such an incredible team, the U.S. Women's Football team."

"Alex Morgan, all the haters that are saying that this was disrespectful, I'm honored that you thought of me and all those people that are hating on you are probably sitting at home, millennials drinking kombucha," she continued. "And I'm really f--king proud of you, Alex Morgan, congratulations on your win. And that's the motherf--king tea."

Turner hoped to put a stop to the criticism being hurled at Morgan, which said that her celebration was an example of poor sportsmanship. Morgan explained that it wasn't a direct jab at England and the nation's proclivity for drinking tea.

"My celebration was actually more about, 'That's the tea,' which is telling a story, spreading news," Morgan said after the game. "Sophie Turner does it quite often. She's one of my favorite actresses. So, it wasn't a hit to England in any way."

Morgan went on to say that she sees a clear double standard in sports. She described the expectation for women to be more humble about their achievements when their male counterparts can celebrate with backflips and lewd gestures without any criticism. She even went on to say that she's surprised people are even talking about it.

"I feel that there is some sort of double standard for females in sports to feel like we have to be humble in our successes and have to celebrate but not too much and have to do something but it always has to be in a limited fashion," she said. "You see men celebrating all around the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacs or whatever it is, and when I look at sipping a cup of tea, I'm a little taken aback and kind of you have to laugh about it to see all the criticism."

As Turner would say, "That's the tea."