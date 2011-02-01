Sophie Theallet Designs for Nine West

French designer Sophie Theallet teamed up with Nine West to create a line of shoes, bags and jewelry for spring that's inspired by both her homes—her native Paris and her current city, New York. Each item includes striped fabric (the bags have striped lining), which is her signature, as well as a big spring trend. “I made stripes for the dress Michelle Obama wore, so stripes for me is not a trend, it’s something that’s part of the Sophie Theallet collection,” the designer (inset) told us at a preview of her collection, which she created with Nine West creative director Fred Allard. “It’s great because stripes are what’s going on in fashion—it’s perfect for now. Obama can wear these. Every woman can wear this.” The Sophie Theallet for Nine West collection ranges from $36 to $109, and lands in stores and online this May. See a preview of the collection in the gallery.