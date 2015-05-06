For the Trendy Tot: Sophia Webster's Too Adorable Shoe Collection for Kids

As accessories designer to the stars, Sophia Webster has found fans from the likes of Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Lopez, and Rihanna. And what's not to love? Her quirky designs touch on whimsical prints, cheeky sayings, and fun color-block treatments that hit the playful side of fashion. And now, she has scaled down all of those fantastical elements into miniature form—with her newly expanded Sophia Webster Mini footwear line that's truly as adorable as it sounds.

RELATED: J. Crew's Tom Mora on the Brand's Sophia Webster Collaboration

Courtesy

Speech bubbles from the grown-up womenswear clutch collection were downsized into itty-bitty "Tiny Talk" and "Small Talk" sandals, and banana prints and watermelon motifs found in adult-sized flats have been splashed across tot-sized slip-ons. Combined with teeny-tiny lace-ups and baby color-block straps, the seven-piece children's collection wittingly captures the aesthetic that's unique to Sophia Webster.

Courtesy

The Mini collection, which ranges from $100 and $250, in sizes toddler to 9 years old is available starting today at sophiawebster.com—just in time for summer.

Courtesy

RELATED: Secrets of the Super Stylish: Sophia Webster, Shoe Designer