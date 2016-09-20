Sophia Loren Turns 82 Today! See the Iconic Actress's Changing Looks Through the Years

She’s an Italian goddess, a Hollywood legend, an iconic actress, and today happens to be her birthday. Did you guess it? Of course, we are talking about the Sophia Loren. Happy birthday, Sophia!

Born 82 years ago today, Loren, who is perhaps best known for her 1962 Academy-Award-winning role as Cesira in Vittorio De Sica’s Two Women, has spent almost her entire life in the limelight. Beginning her career as a teenager, Loren not only transformed as an actress, but changed her look many, many times. When asked about her time as an Italian starlet, Loren once admitted that she “used to change [her] hair color almost every day … one day I would be a redhead, the next a blonde and finally a brunette.”

Loren's beauty, effortless grace, and serious acting chops made her an icon, and she is still known as one of the Hollywood greats. She starred in a number of movies alongside acting legends Cary Grant, Marlon Brando, Clark Gable, and so many more.

RELATED: Watch A Glamorous Sophia Loren Remodel a Villa in Dolce & Gabbana's Beauty Campaign

To see the birthday girl’s dramatic transformation for yourself, click through her best looks over the years. Happy birthday, Sophia. We hope the next year is a great one!