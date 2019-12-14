Sophia Hutchins Reveals She and Caitlyn Jenner Aren't Dating

Sophia Hutchins is officially setting the record straight on her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner. For nearly three years, tabloids have linked the two as a couple — even going as far to say they were engaged. But, according to Hutchins, that couldn't be further from the truth.

“We were never romantically involved," the 23-year-old told The New York Times.

Until now, Sophia has not done much to dispel the rumors. On one occasion, she posted a selfie from Jenner's bed, writing "home sweet home." In another instance, she told fans she was dating someone without naming names — leading everyone to believe she was talking about Caitlyn. Turns out, she's actually involved with a 30-year-old man who works on Wall Street.

When asked why the media has insisted on publishing reports linking them as a couple, Sophia explained: “Because we weren’t addressing it. I don’t feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to.”

Jenner declined to be interviewed for the article, but told the newspaper in a statement: “Over the last few years, Sophia has been my best friend, family and confidant. She is one of the top minds in her field. Her value in my life is undeniable. The sky is the limit with her entrepreneurial spirit.”

Hutchins is Jenner's manager — a role that was previously helmed by ex-wife Kris Jenner. “I saw nobody was managing her, and there were all these people taking massive advantage,” Sophia said. “And I was saying, ‘Caitlyn, if I don’t step in here and start managing you, you’re going to go broke.’"

Elsewhere in the piece, Sophia revealed that she has become friendly with the KarJenners. “I’m on good terms with all the family, but I’m closest with Kris, Kim, Kylie and Kendall," she said. Back in May, Khloé also confirmed that there was no bad blood, adding that Hutchins is "super sweet."

“She’s really sweet — she’s younger, but she’s not bothering anyone."