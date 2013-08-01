Sophia Bush's USC Days Help Her Find an Outfit for the 2013 Do Something Awards

Host Sophia Bush went through four outfit changes during last night’s VH1 Do Something Awards, but there was one look that was extra special—this a chartreuse floral cut-out design. The piece was custom-designed by her pal Maria Korovilas, a friend from Bush’s college days at the University of Southern California. “She made this for me for the show, so it was an emotional thing,” the host told InStyle.com. “When we were in college and used to talk about how I someday wanted to be doing this and she someday wanted to be a designer. Now I’m wearing her look to an award show. It’s pretty exciting.” Talk about doing something good! Check out more of Korovilas’ designs at korovilas.com.

— Scott Huver