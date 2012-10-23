Sophia Bush for Warby Parker and Pencils of Promise

Image zoom Courtesy Photo

Partners star Sophia Bush, a longtime ambassador for the non-profit Pencils of Promise, is the face of the organization's collaboration with charitable eyewear brand Warby Parker! The two globally conscious companies have teamed up on a limited-edition line of sunglasses that benefits Pencils of Promise's worldwide mission of creating schools, programs, and international communities that work to provide equal education to all children. For every pair of the stylish $90 shades sold, Warby Parker will contribute $30 toward the cause. And that's not all! The brand will also donate eyewear to a person in need through its Buy a Pair, Give a Pair Program. Pick up yours at warbyparker.com!

Plus, see more stars involved with great causes!

