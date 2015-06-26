Join Sophia Bush in Uganda as She Takes Over InStyle's Instagram Today

Sophia Bush, actress and eternal social do-gooder, is taking over our Instagram today! The 32-year-old is currently in Uganda with three ethical fashion brands—31 Bits, Akola Project, and Sseko Designs—for a trip through the country to meet the women there who are creating each line's jewelry, apparel, and accessories as a way to rise up in a country tormented by war and poverty. "Being conscious of what you support, even through such simple actions as buying a bracelet or necklace for a loved one, can literally impact entire communities halfway around the world," she says of her trip thus far. "The gratitude that these women put into each piece they make is palpable here. Talk about the meaning of 'being made with love.'"

We’re catching up with Bush at the tail end of her week-long trip, where faithful fans have already seen her develop a crush, make new friends, and realize the importance of staying hydrated in the heat. Follow along on our Instagram today to get exclusive looks at what happens next!

