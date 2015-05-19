Sophia Bush Smells Good—and She's Fronting a Beauty Brand that Proves It

Sophia Bush is no novice when it comes to beauty and fashion partnerships. She has teamed up with Eco Tools, designed a T-shirt with Joe Fresh—and now she's joining forces with entrepreneur Randi Shinder for the beauty brand I Smell Great.

"Everything with our company is based on new and leading technology—from the scent spheres to the extractions,” explained the Chicago PD actress, who is a co-founder and equity partner in I Smell Great. What's also amazing about the line is that all products are paraben free, not tested on animals, and the packaging is 100% biodegradable.

RELATED: Kellan Lutz, Sophia Bush, and More Came Out to Support the Fight Against Breast Cancer

The I Smell Great collection includes bath, body, hair care and skin care products infused with long-lasting signature scents. You can wear the perfume oils on their own or you can layer them to personalize an aroma. Items are currently available for purchase at ismellgreat.com. Prices range from $28 to $68.

Bush went on to say, “We want to get to the heart of why women love beauty and what makes them feel special. Marrying those concepts of technology and beauty truly equals greatness."

RELATED: Liam Hemsworth's Diesel Fragrance Campaign Will Make Your #ManCrushMonday