Here's How You Can Help Sophia Bush Feel Special on Her 34th Birthday

Sophia Bush turns 34 today and, to all her fans, we've got the scoop on how you can make her feel extra special today. We recently caught up with the Chicago P.D. actress to find out what makes her feel special and—in classic Sophia style—they're all things that revolve around #innerstyle.

"I feel my most beautiful when I'm talking about something I'm passionate about," she says in the video above, which was filmed in partnership with I Am That Girl, a nonprofit that aims to raise the bar on how young women treat themselves and each other.

So what is she most passionate about? "When I'm talking about ... our opportunities to help every girl on Earth have access to quality education, I feel my face light up, I know my eyes get bright," she says. "I know that's when I'm my most, you know, twinkle-y or whatever," she adds with a laugh.

A few other things that would help her feel "twinkle-y" today: being told she is smart and well-spoken. "Because that speaks to my education, my love of books; that speaks to the nerdy kid who wore the plaid school uniform who loved memorizing SAT words," she says. "I really appreciate that an intellect is something to be proud of."

For more from Bush, including what she wishes all girls knew, watch the video above, and then get going on those tweets and 'grams asking the star to talk about a few of her favorite charities, or to simply tell her just how smart she is. It's sure to add some extra twinkle to her day.