12 of Birthday Girl Sophia Bush’s Dearest Causes

Happy birthday to one of Hollywood’s leading do-gooders! Actress Sophia Bush turns 33 today and while fans may know her best from shows like Chicago P.D. and One Tree Hill, anyone who follows her on social media can speak to her ardent activist leanings. Whether it's pushing for equal rights or environmental conservation, Sophia uses every opportunity to stand behind her causes and stays mindful of the power her celebrity brings.

The star, who recently took over InStyle's Instagram feed with jaw-dropping images of her inspiring travels to Uganda, counts responsible fashion among her passions. Beauty, brains, talent and a big heart? It's no wonder fans just love her! See how Sophia marries all of her interests—while always looking so fresh and effortless—in these 12 Instagram snaps below.

1. Fashion with a purpose: learning to loom in Uganda.

2. Keeping her skin hydrated with her own line of paraben- and animal testing-free mist from @ismellgreat. Of course she looks fresh and radiant while traveling through 100 degree heat!

3. Empowering—and connecting with—women in a war-torn region.

4. Dressing up to stand behind global education for girls.

What an honor to stand #UpForSchool with @sarahbrownuk tonight. This woman is changing the face of global education for girls, and is my hero. I lose my words around her you guys! She is IT. Find out more and sign the pledge to encourage your leaders to press for education for all at aworldatschool.org #shero #educationchangeseverything A photo posted by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on Jun 2, 2015 at 9:15pm PDT

5. Adopt, don't shop for, dogs. Taking a time-out to cuddle with her fur babies.

Don't tell them, but each one of them is my favorite child #mothersdayish #furbabies #AdoptDontShop A photo posted by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on May 10, 2015 at 7:22pm PDT

6. She makes even the simple act of brushing teeth look good.

Guys. I'm so excited that I can finally share the news! I'm partnering with @philipssonicare and Philips Zoom! And #OralHealthAmerica! 😃 #getthefeeling #ad A photo posted by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on May 5, 2015 at 4:42pm PDT

7. Sharing eco-tips with her collaboration with earth conscious EcoTools.

8. Getting personal: Sophia opens up about her own experience with sexual assault.

9. Conscious commerce during the holidays.

10. Equality for all with Joe Fresh.

11. Supporting education initiatives in Bangladesh.

12. Inspiring the next generation of girls in Guatemala.

#fbf to the last day of one of our @pencilsofpromise school builds in #Guatemala with my sissy and my little nuggets. This was a great day. #EducationChangesEverything #POP A photo posted by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on Jul 11, 2014 at 4:33pm PDT

