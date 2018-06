These two celebrities have been involved in the two biggest events of the week—Toronto Film Festival lover Bryce Dallas Howard and New York Fashion Week front row star Sophia Bush—but reunited in New York City at the Cinema Society's screening of Restless, co-hosted by Dior Homme and GQ. Click through to see Zoe Saldana, Tyra Banks and more stars at last night's hottest events!

MORE: See More Great Party Pics!