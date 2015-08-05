This New Eyewear Helps (Fashionably!) Protect Your Little One’s Eyes 

When the sun is blazing and shades are essential, what do cool moms outfit their kids in? Sons + Daughters Eyewear is increasingly becoming a go-to resource for chic—yet protective—fun-in-the-sun kiddie style.

Made in Canada, the company crafts its kids’ glasses from the finest hand-made materials and highest-grade lenses that are said to provide crystal clear, 100-percent UV protection. Their philosophy? Kids deserve the same quality, protection, and style as their adult counterparts. (Full disclosure: The site I co-founded, MINIMODE, recently collaborated with the brand on two exclusive styles. The silver and gold metallic sunglasses with of-the-moment mirrored lenses were inspired by MINIMODE's gold crown logo and—I'm excited to report—have been featured in such designer moms’ Instagram feeds as Jennifer Fisher and Stacey Bendet.)

In killer shapes and colors, the glasses have vibrant personalities all their own, with names like Lola, Lenny, and Clark (yes, as in Kent, but with an edge). At a price point that ranges from $75 to $110, the hand-made acetate frames aren't cheap by children's accessory standards, but the sunglasses are crafted from the finest and most durable materials, and are made to withstand more than one fun season in the sun.

Perhaps even more irresistible than the specs themselves are the photos from the campaigns, which features hipster kids of all walks of life wearing the shades in different shapes and hues. Our collab campaign even spotlights minis with the tips of their hair colored blue and pink, all shot on an iPhone 6 by J.Crew SVP of brand creative, Ashley Sargent Price. You can shop the looks now at wearesonsanddaughters.com.

