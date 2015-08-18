Sonia Kashuk Is Launching Skin Care

When your complexion has been properly cleaned and toned, your makeup always seems to look that much better when blended over the top—which was the exact idea Sonia Kashuk had in mind when developing her first-ever skin care products. Drawing inspiration from her personal regimen, Target's resident makeup brush and color cosmetic queen is expanding her empire into the skin care world, with a trio of products designed to prep your skin for a professional-level finish, as well as take it off at the end of the day. First in the lineup is Kashuk's Exfoliating Cleanser, which uses shelled algae in lieu of any super-harsh scrubbing agents, making it gentle enough for everyday use. The next step in the regime is the toner, and once a week, the makeup artist's black clay-infused Detox Mask will help to draw out any unnecessary oil and impurities left behind by makeup or a particularly sweaty SoulCycle session. Find the Skin by Sonia Kashuk lineup at Target stores and online at target.com now priced at $15 for the toner and exfoliant, respectively, and $16 for the mask.

