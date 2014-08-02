Sonia Kashuk and Target Celebrate 15 Years of Beauty!

Sonia Kashuk and Target have hit a major partnership milestone: their 15th anniversary! The makeup artist and founder of Sonia Kashuk Beauty first joined forces with the retail giant in 1999, and she's just released a limited edition collection as a token of appreciation to her loyal long-time fans. “This collection is about thanking my supporters for 15 amazing years, because my brand wouldn’t be here without them,” Kashuk tells InStyle.

Transforming what began as just a makeup line into a full-on lifestyle beauty brand has certainly required changes, but Kashuk never lost sight of the ultimate goal. “We are constantly evolving, but our mantra has stayed the same: great quality, great design, and affordability so that all women can have the best in beauty.”

Check out the below products from her Fall 2014 Limited Edition Collection, available now at Target and target.com. Plus, Kashuk dishes on her inspirations behind each one.

Courtesy Photo

When it came to designing the Celebrating 15 Years of Award Winning Brushes 15-Piece Professional Brush Set, Kashuk knew that Radiant Orchard would be the perfect bristle shade. “This color just looked very chic to me,” she says. “I love the balance between the handle and the brush color, in combination with the gold.”

Courtesy Photo

Featuring lacquers for every occasion, Kashuk’s Painting the Town for 15 Years 15-Piece Mini Nail Colour Set “has all the shades you will need all year long to keep your nails fresh and fabulous,” she says. The lighter colors “represent focus of clean, nude, natural nail that is happening this season," she adds.

Courtesy Photo

The five satin matte shades in Kashuk’s Celebrating a Powerful Pout Lip Palette work year-round. “This palette contains every type of red so you can mix and match, playing with tones to reflect your mood or the season,” Kashuk says. And the five-shade palette isn’t season-specific, so you aren't stuck with a too trendy hue. “There’s a bright orange-red and pink-red perfect for summer, and a deeper Bordeaux and brown-reds reminiscent of fall.”