Song I Have On Repeat: “Hallelujah” by Panic! At The Disco

You know how plenty of girls go through a punk-rock-princess stage in high school? Well, here's a confession: I never quite fully left mine behind. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve definitely outgrown some (okay, most) of the angsty bands from my teen years. But I still get excited any time that Fall Out Boy, Panic! at the Disco, All Time Low, and the like come out with new music. Which brings me to my most recent obsession, Panic! at the Disco’s just-released track, “Hallelujah.”

Besides the fact that lead singer Brendon Urie’s voice immediately takes me to a happy place, the band’s new song has everything that a P!ATD fan could ask for. It’s the upbeat anthem that you want to listen to every morning on your walk to work, but it still has the sarcastic undertones and defiance that catapulted the band to the forefront of the pop-punk scene with songs like, “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.” And while the band’s sound has evolved into something new, not too much has changed: “Hallelujah” still channels “all you sinners” out there, referenced repeatedly in the song’s gospel-infused chorus.

As for the lyric that speaks to me most, it’s one simply delivered line of the song: “And being blue is better than being over it.” It might seem a bit dark, but when it comes down to it, they're right. It’s better to have feelings, good or bad, about something than to just stop caring altogether. Apathy is not an option. Which is why even after all these years, I still care when it comes to Panic! At the Disco.

How’s that for a #FlashbackFriday?

