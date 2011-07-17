Soma Intimates Needs Your Bras!

As part of their Giving is Beautiful campaign, Soma Intimates is collecting new and gently-used bras to donate to women who are homeless or victims of domestic violence. Bras are one of the most-needed items at shelters, and also one of the easiest to donate! From now until August 14th you can drop off your bras at a local Soma boutique (a mail-in option is also available). Even if the bra is no longer wearable, Soma will recycle the materials, keeping underwire out of the landfill. The brand's mission is to collect 150,000 bras for women in need, and with 60,000 already received, they're almost halfway there! Check out Soma.com to find a boutique near you and help them meet their goal!

