Soledad O'Brien: My Daughters Love Playing Dress Up on Me

Soledad O'Brien always appears effortlessly chic, even as she runs her own media company on top of raising four children. At last Thursday's New Orleans to New York City Gala in N.Y.C., the journalist (and founder and CEO of Starfish Media Group) sported an eye-catching Roberto Cavalli gown (above) and spoke to InStyle about the secret behind her style. "I've never taken fashion too seriously. I try to enjoy it," O'Brien says. "I have two [12- and 13-year-old] daughters now, and they’re so into dressing me. I love that they love it!"

The annual fundraising event benefitted O'Brien and husband Brad Raymond's Starfish Foundation, an organization that works to provide promising young women with education and career opportunities. And while she enjoys getting dressed up, O'Brien has learned that the best style accessory comes from the inside. "What I think is great style advice that people have told me, is that people who are confident look beautiful," she tells InStyle. "No matter what they’re wearing, no matter if they’re inappropriately dressed, no matter if their hairs not really done right, eyebrows haven’t been tweezed."

"As long as they’re having fun and have a sense of confidence and happiness about being where they are and who they are, they can pull off anything."

—With reporting by Zach Weiss