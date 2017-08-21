Here's How Celebrities Celebrated the Solar Eclipse

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past month or so, you’re likely aware of the massive phenomenon that is the 2017 solar eclipse.
Those craving a glimpse of the history-making event have traveled far and wide in search of the best view—it traveled diagonally, beginning at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) in Oregon and making its way to South Carolina just before 3 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 21.
Celebrities, too, joined in on the total solar eclipse excitement.
Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Monday to post a photo (above) of her adorable tots, Saint and North West cuddling and getting eclipse-ready and referenced Bonnie Tyler's relevant '80s anthem in her caption: "Total eclipse of the heart."
Can you believe how big Saint is? He's a total mini Kanye!
Scroll down below to see how celebrities are prepping for and watching the major moment.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Mark Ruffalo
Jewel
Marion Cotillard
Reese Witherspoon
Brooklyn Decker
