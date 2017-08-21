Here's How Celebrities Celebrated the Solar Eclipse

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past month or so, you’re likely aware of the massive phenomenon that is the 2017 solar eclipse.

Those craving a glimpse of the history-making event have traveled far and wide in search of the best view—it traveled diagonally, beginning at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) in Oregon and making its way to South Carolina just before 3 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 21.

Celebrities, too, joined in on the total solar eclipse excitement.

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Monday to post a photo (above) of her adorable tots, Saint and North West cuddling and getting eclipse-ready and referenced Bonnie Tyler's relevant '80s anthem in her caption: "Total eclipse of the heart."

Can you believe how big Saint is? He's a total mini Kanye!

Scroll down below to see how celebrities are prepping for and watching the major moment.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Getting ready for tomorrow's solar eclipse #eclipse. Does anybody know totality time? A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Mark Ruffalo

I have never been so intimate with the Sun, (except for my wife a few times). The eclipse was so utterly surreal and beautiful but the camera obscura effect it had in the dappled shade of the trees was the greatest and most unexpected treat of all. The birds themselves were in awe, and they have seen it all. #solareclipse2017 A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Aug 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Jewel

It happened!! It was awesome! We were right in the path of totality! Hope you all had a good one A post shared by Jewel (@jewel) on Aug 21, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

Marion Cotillard

Saw the one in France in august 1999. One of the best experiences of my life! 🌚🌝 #solareclipse A post shared by @marioncotillard on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Reese Witherspoon

How amazing was that?! #TotalEclipse #SolarEclipse2017 @cassblackbird A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 21, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Brooklyn Decker

BRING IT, ECLIPSE! A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

🌘👽 A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

Elizabeth Banks

Guys! #eclipse2017 A post shared by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

Katy Perry

sleeping through the eclipse tomorrow just to be different ok (@lindley.ricky) A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 20, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

Kelly Osbourne

Turn around bright eyes!!! A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Lady Gaga

Total eclipse vibes A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

Taylor Lautner

The squad is 🔥. For real that was the most amazing thing I've ever seen 🌒🙏🏽🌒 A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Olivia Munn

After we saw the #eclipse Frankie looked at me and said "Anywayyyyys." 🌘😎🙄 A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

Salma Hayek

Guillermo and I reenacting the eclipse🌗Guillermo y yo recreando el eclipse #jimmykimmel @iamguillermo #eclipse #sunandmoon A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Ian Somerhalder

Honey you sure you can see through those?! The only way to watch the solar eclipse brought to you by my husband, inventor of all things practical😂😂 A post shared by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑🌒🌓🌓🌔 A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

Adrian Grenier

The eclipse came early for me. #eclipse #pipclipse #pip #whiteout A post shared by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Tory Burch

Important meeting from 1:23-2:44pm — the eclipse in NYC. Where are you watching it from? Art by @stellamariabaer #solareclipse #regram A post shared by Tory Burch (@toryburch) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Lily Collins

Celebrating the eclipse with my partner in crime. Setting positive intentions and putting out good (caffeinated) vibes only... A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Ryan Seacrest

Solar glasses, check. Ready for you #greatamericaneclipse A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

Ivanka Trump

Excited for #Eclipse2017? Remember to wear your glasses 👓 #NASA #STEM A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Carrie Brownstein

It's starting! Hubbard, Oregon. #solareclipse #pathoftotality A post shared by Carrie Brownstein (@carrie_rachel) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Nicole Richie

I'm an Angel of Cosmic Excellence... but I already knew that 🌘✨✨ A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

Eclipse ended an hour ago A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Paul McCartney

@paulmccartney #eclipse2017 🌕🌖🌗🌔🌓🌒 A post shared by Mary McCartney (@maryamccartney) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

Vin Diesel

One... A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Ok #solareclipse we are ready (also making sure there are no mayors around...just saying) @rachelgoodwinmakeup @mararoszak A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

Kristen Bell

Watching the #eclipse from a NY street corner - everyone sharing glasses. There are still things that bring us together! A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Gwyneth Paltrow

Moments before... #pathoftotality #totaleclipse A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Sarah Hyland

Stylish eclipse gear and dead grass make a Monday. A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Amanda Seyried

☀️ A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Kate Upton

Getting excited to see the #solareclipse !! Hopefully everyone has their #isocertifiedglasses 💛🌞 A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Amy Schumer

There goes the sun do do do do A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

Kelly Ripa