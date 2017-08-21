Here's How Celebrities Celebrated the Solar Eclipse

kimkardashian/Instagram
Isabel Jones
Aug 21, 2017

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past month or so, you’re likely aware of the massive phenomenon that is the 2017 solar eclipse.

Those craving a glimpse of the history-making event have traveled far and wide in search of the best view—it traveled diagonally, beginning at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) in Oregon and making its way to South Carolina just before 3 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 21.

Celebrities, too, joined in on the total solar eclipse excitement.

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Monday to post a photo (above) of her adorable tots, Saint and North West cuddling and getting eclipse-ready and referenced Bonnie Tyler's relevant '80s anthem in her caption: "Total eclipse of the heart."

Can you believe how big Saint is? He's a total mini Kanye!

Scroll down below to see how celebrities are prepping for and watching the major moment. 

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Getting ready for tomorrow's solar eclipse #eclipse. Does anybody know totality time?

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

Mark Ruffalo 

 

Jewel 

Marion Cotillard

Reese Witherspoon

How amazing was that?! #TotalEclipse #SolarEclipse2017 @cassblackbird

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Brooklyn Decker

BRING IT, ECLIPSE!

A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on

🌘👽

A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on

Elizabeth Banks

Guys! #eclipse2017

A post shared by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) on

Katy Perry

sleeping through the eclipse tomorrow just to be different ok (@lindley.ricky)

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Kelly Osbourne

Turn around bright eyes!!!

A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on

Lady Gaga

Total eclipse vibes

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Taylor Lautner

The squad is 🔥. For real that was the most amazing thing I've ever seen 🌒🙏🏽🌒

A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on

Olivia Munn

After we saw the #eclipse Frankie looked at me and said "Anywayyyyys." 🌘😎🙄

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

Salma Hayek

Ian Somerhalder

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑🌒🌓🌓🌔

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on

Adrian Grenier

The eclipse came early for me. #eclipse #pipclipse #pip #whiteout

A post shared by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

Tory Burch

Lily Collins

Ryan Seacrest

Solar glasses, check. Ready for you #greatamericaneclipse

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on

Ivanka Trump

Excited for #Eclipse2017? Remember to wear your glasses 👓 #NASA #STEM

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

Carrie Brownstein

It's starting! Hubbard, Oregon. #solareclipse #pathoftotality

A post shared by Carrie Brownstein (@carrie_rachel) on

Nicole Richie

I'm an Angel of Cosmic Excellence... but I already knew that 🌘✨✨

A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on

Eclipse ended an hour ago

A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on

Paul McCartney

@paulmccartney #eclipse2017 🌕🌖🌗🌔🌓🌒

A post shared by Mary McCartney (@maryamccartney) on

Vin Diesel

One...

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Kristen Bell

Watching the #eclipse from a NY street corner - everyone sharing glasses. There are still things that bring us together!

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Gwyneth Paltrow

Moments before... #pathoftotality #totaleclipse

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Sarah Hyland

Stylish eclipse gear and dead grass make a Monday.

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on

Amanda Seyried

☀️

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on

Kate Upton

Getting excited to see the #solareclipse !! Hopefully everyone has their #isocertifiedglasses 💛🌞

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Amy Schumer

There goes the sun do do do do

A post shared by @amyschumer on

Kelly Ripa 

Out of the path of totality. I'm too afraid to look. Is it still there???? #eclipse 🌕🌗🌑

A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on

