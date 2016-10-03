Solange Knowles Double-Drops Music Videos for "Don't Touch My Hair" and "Cranes in the Sky"

Not that you've forgotten, but Beyonce's younger sister Solange Knowles is reminding the world that she's just as fabulous as her big sis with two stunning new music videos.

The singer, who dropped A Seat at the Table (her third solo album) on Friday, did not disappoint with the videos for the tracks "Don't Touch My Hair" and "Cranes in the Sky." Released on Sunday, the videos are co-directed by Knowles and Alan Ferguson and are full of captivating visuals, dreamy landscapes, high style. They offer an empowering look at her experience as a black woman.

"Don't Touch My Hair" starts with the 30-year-old songstress shaking her beaded hair back and forth before the video launches into scenes featuring a number of dancers—all dressed in monochromatic colors and set against scenic landscapes—grooving to the tune and showing off a variety of hairstyles. Watch the video at top.

Solange's "Cranes in the Sky" clip, in contrast, offers a more luxe, high-fashion feel. The stunning video begins with a montage of the singer staring defiantly into the camera in various outfits with just as many backdrops that range from a step and repeat banner for a photo shoot and a bathroom floor to natural terrain. Toward the end of the video, the musician perches on barren rocks while clad in just gold body paint.

After years of waiting for a new full-length studio record, Solange's fans can finally get their fill with A Seat at the Table and the new videos' stunning imagery.

Watch the full video for "Cranes in the Sky" above.