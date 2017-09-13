Don't Adjust Your Screen: Solange Knowles Just Went Platinum Blonde

Well hello there, Solange Knowles!

Thanks to a bold new hairstyle, the songstress had us all doing a double take at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday. For an al fresco performance at Maryam Nassir Zadeh's spring 2018 runway show at the East River Track, Knowles ditched her signature brown 'fro in favor of long platinum blonde braids and twists, accented with funky, decorative beads. Don't adjust the contrast on your computer screen: the surprise new color is easily the 31-year-old's lightest to date.

Mireya Acierto/Getty

The singer completed her edgy, boho look with a long-sleeve gray crop top, wide-leg black pants, and a pair of vintage cat eye sunnies. Meow.

Knowles quashed any notion that the new 'do was just a one-day wonder when she took to Instagram with two photos of her hair in a blonde afro later that afternoon.

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

thank you to everyone who shared the musical meditation with us this past weekend...we are still full ⚪️ A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

RELATED: Here's Why Solange Knowles Deleted Her Twitter Account

Looking good, Solange!