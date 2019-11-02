Solange Knowles Reveals She Secretly Split from Her Husband Months Ago

Solange Knowles just announced that she and husband Alan Ferguson have split. In fact, according to the singer, the couple have already been separated for several months.

On Friday, the 33-year-old revealed their decision to call it quits on Instagram in a post about spiritual growth. "The past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still," she began her statement, referencing her diagnosis of an autonomic disorder.

"Within that stillness I begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear," Knowles continued. “I’ve lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since I was a teenager. I’ve always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. I’ve also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes.”

Solange then addressed her separation from Alan, writing: "11 years ago I met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. Early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business ) I find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do."

She added: "It is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself.”

Knowles and Ferguson married in New Orleans on Nov. 16, 2014 — nearly five years ago. Their wedding was attended by big sister Beyoncé and her brother-in-law Jay-Z, as well as other close friends and family.

Solange ended her moving message on a positive note: "Im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace. may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!"